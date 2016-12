Seven robbers looted young couple of Rs six lakhs including gold, cash and other items this morning at Ranghvi Estate in Bogmolo after tying their legs to the bed.

The legs of complainant Naval Aircraft Engineer Avdesh Sharma and his newly married wife were tied to the bed and they were threatned not to move till evening.

Whole episode is caught on CCTV. The Superintendent of Police South Goa, Shekar Prabhudesai visited the dacoity site.