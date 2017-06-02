Non bailable warrant(NBW) issued by the North District and Sessions Court against former chief minister Digambar Kamat was cancelled after his lawyers request giving explanation regarding Kamats absence. Kamat has been exempted from appearance today. NBW was first issued against Kamat for absence in the court. When the JICA case came up for hearing today, neither did Kamat nor his legal representative was present prompting the court to issue NBW against the sitting legislator. The Crime Branch, which is investigating Rs 1.20 crore bribery allegation against him in the international Louis Berger scam, has tagged Kamat as prime conspirator.