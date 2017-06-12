The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sleuths arrested a Nigerian national in possession of drugs including amphetamine, cocaine and ecstasy tablets with street value of over Rs 3.5 crore in the international market on June 10. In an operation carried out on Delhi-Goa Rajdhani Express after it halted at Vadodara railway station, the NCB sleuths arrested Peter Chinedu Okafor with 843 gram amphetamine, 255 gram cocaine, and 65 gram ecstasy tablets from his possession, NCB Zonal Director Hariom Gandhi said