Nationalist Congress party (NCP), which has a representation in the form of its lone legislator Churchill Alemao on the floor of the House has given notice for resolution demanding statue of Opinion poll leader Dr Jack Sequira in the assembly complex for the forthcoming state legislative assembly.

“It has been a long pending issue that we need to finally settle. The statue of Dr Jack Sequeira has to be erected in the assembly complex,” NCP Goa Unit President Jose Philip D’Souza.

The demand of installing the statue was put forth by Goa Forward Party on January 16, this year, when it celebrated Opinion Poll day through various events.