NDA Presidential candidate Ramnath Kovind met MLAs of ruling coalition in Goa ahead of polling to be held on Monday. Interestingly, NCP MLA Churchill Alemao also attended the function organized to support Kovind.

However, Alemao made it clear that though he supported the NDA candidate, he will abide by the decision of his party at the time of voting. Coalition partners in the government- Goa Forward, MGP and Independents Govind Gaude and Rohan Khaute attended the meet along with their BJP counterparts at a starred resort in Bogmolo.