Home Breaking News NCP will contest over 20 seats.We will declare candidates tomorrow. Cong decision... NCP will contest over 20 seats.We will declare candidates tomorrow. Cong decision against alliance will help communal forces, says Praful Patel By Team Digital Goa - January 18, 2017, 10 :08 am NCP will contest over 20 seats.We will declare candidates tomorrow. Cong decision against alliance will help communal forces, says Praful Patel NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - STAY CONNECTED0FansLike411FollowersFollow EDITOR PICKS Seven More Candidates Announced By BJP Team Digital Goa - January 16, 2017, 4 :09 pm Dont Just look back on shared history but look ahead and create newer ties... Team Digital Goa - January 12, 2017, 6 :03 pm All Options Open Including Getting a Leader From Center For CM’s Post– Gadkari Team Digital Goa - January 12, 2017, 5 :15 pm Congress Declares 27 Candidates with many new faces Team Digital Goa - January 12, 2017, 1 :18 pm