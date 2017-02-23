Demarcation of High tide line(HTL) and Low Tide Line (LTL) was completed in Goa by NCSCM (National centre for sustainable coastal management ) and the data has been submitted to the GCZMA.

The major focus of the drafting process in addition to demarcating HTL and LTL was the mapping of sand dunes and assessment of carrying capacity of beach in regards to temporary seasonal structures. The plan which will be placed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on February 28, will also focus on identifying and demarcating the fishing villages-thereby giving protection to the community under Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ).