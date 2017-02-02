The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold NEET-UG, 2017 for the first time for admission in MBBS/BDS courses for all seats and all medical/dental colleges and has begun online registration. CBSE has made the Aadhaar number a requirement for applying for the medical and dental entrance test NEET 2017. NEET Details , SYllabus etc. can be found at http://cbseneet.nic.in

Candidates have been given an opportunity to submit the online application for a month from January 31 to March 1. This year in all the seats of MBBS/BDS courses, admission will be done through NEET,” an official statement said. Accordingly, admissions will be done in all-India quota seats, state government quota seats, state/management/NRI quota seats in private medical/dental colleges or any private/ deemed university and central pool quota seats.

Indian citizens, non-resident Indians, overseas citizens of India, persons of Indian origin and foreign nationals are eligible to appear in NEET (UG) 2017 and will also be eligible for 15% all-India quota seats.

The upper age limit of the candidates has been fixed at 25 years on the date of conduct of the test. Reserved category candidates will get a five-year relaxation.

Candidates will be allowed to appear for three attempts. Candidates need their Aadhaar number to fill up the online application of NEET 2017, except those from Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya. After conducting the medical entrance test, CBSE will prepare an all-India rank list based on the instructions of the Medical Council of India.