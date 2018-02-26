Consul General of Netherlands, Guido Tielman today proposed promotion of bi-lateral ties between Netherlands and Goa in the areas of Tourism and Sports.
The diplomat also stated that he would explore the possibility of charter flights from Netherlands to Goa and would request travel agents from Netherlands to connect with the Department of Tourism, Govt. of Goa on the modalities for working out this air connect between the two tourism regions.
Netherlands and Goa to work together in Tourism and Sports sectors
