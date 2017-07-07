Health Minister Vishwajit Rane today said that the first fleet of 10 new look ambulances would be commissioned at the hands of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar when he is back from America tour. Another five including one VVIP ambulance would be added by end of August the minister informed. State health department is also working on replacing fleet of old 15 ambulances with a new one under Rural Health Mission. Rane said, state will also launch fleet of 20 motorcycle ambulances in the first week of August. “The two-wheeler ambulances will curtain the response time and will reach to the patients at the earliest saving more lives,” he added