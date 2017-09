People connect program New India Fest will be held at Margao in Jan 2018. The South District Collector, Anjali Sehrawat had a meeting with various central Government departments,organisations, financial institutions etc. today to chalk out the modalities in holding the event. The three day event is planned by South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar.The programme will be held at SGPDA grounds tentatively in mid January and aims to create awareness on various schemes among the general public.