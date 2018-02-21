The Goa Legislative Assembly today discussed the crisis in the state’s iron ore mining sector with the government assuring legislators of a new mining policy to address it.

Congress leader Pratapsinh Rane today moved a calling attention motion on the floor of the House urging the government to file a review petition in the Supreme Court on its recent verdict which quashed 88 mining leases in the state.The apex court had suggested that the leases be auctioned.

Responding on the floor of the House, Transport Minister Sudin Dhavalikar said that the state government would consider all options before it to ensure that the mining industry sustains.Dhavalikar, who is the leader of the House in the absence of chief minister Manohar Parrikar, said the government would formulate a new mining policy