New political outfit Gomantak Sena formed By Team Digital Goa - August 14, 2017, 9 :57 pm New political outfit Gomantak Sena has been formed today and is being headed by Ex Shiv sena Goa chief Upendra Gaonkar. 24 member executive committee comprising mostly of former Shivsainiks was also announced.