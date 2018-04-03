The new South Goa District Hospital will be named as Hospicio Hospital announced Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane. The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of Mega Health Camp at Carmona in the presence of NCP MLA Churchill Alemao.

“Present Hospicio Hopital premises will be used as training centre once the new premises are fully operational,” he added.

Fee insulin will be provided through every health center across the state for the benefit of patients suffering from diabetes said the minister.