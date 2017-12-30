The 105-km long coastline of Goa has turned into a party zone since last night with revellers pouring into the coastal state to ring in the New Year.While the beaches are already crowded, casino operators have reported 40 per cent rise in the footfall compared to the last year.

Though the New Year is still a day away, tourists — mostly Indians — have started partying on beaches.

Tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar termed the tourist arrivals this year as “overwhelming”. “We are happy with the arrivals and all arrangements have been made to ensure that tourists have safe and enjoyable New Year celebrations,” he said