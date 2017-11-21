Next Hearing in Tarun Tejpal case on January 9 By Digital Goa - November 21, 2017, 10 :37 pm North Goa District and Sessions Court today scheduled the next hearing in the Tarun Tejpal case on January 9, 2018.Tejpal was absent during the hearing citing ill health. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Next Hearing in Tarun Tejpal case on January 9 Digital Goa - November 21, 2017, 10 :37 pm Showman Subhash Ghai in conversation with film enthusiasts during the masterclass at IFFI Goa... Digital Goa - November 21, 2017, 9 :25 pm No limitation for validity of birth and death certificates Digital Goa - November 21, 2017, 5 :59 pm Feast of St Francis Xavier likely to be eco-friendly this year Digital Goa - November 20, 2017, 10 :13 pm