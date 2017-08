Goychya Kul Mundkarancho Avaz convener Ramkrishna Jalmi today appealed to the tenants to be vigilant and not to fall prey to the hidden agendas of the government regarding amendment to the tenancy act for giving back cases to Mamlatdar.

“Government is dominated by builders and many are involved in real estate profession. Unless and until thorough survey is not conducted there is always risk of getting Justice,” he added.