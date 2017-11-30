A group of women lead by Vasco based NGO held a protest outside Panaji police station demanding arrest of Advocate Aires Rodrigues. Aires Rodrigues was on Monday night booked by police for alleged sexual harassment, defamation and insulting the modesty of a woman from Siolim through social media posts. An effigy of Aires was burn by protesting women.

Meanwhile Advocate Aires appeared before the Anjuna police station . Police registered statement of Aires. “I have given my detailed statement answering all the queries. I once again reiterate that I have not violated any law whatsoever. The investigation by the police will reveal the truth,” Aires said.