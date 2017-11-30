A group of women lead by Vasco based NGO held a protest outside Panaji police station demanding arrest of Advocate Aires Rodrigues. Aires Rodrigues was on Monday night booked by police for alleged sexual harassment, defamation and insulting the modesty of a woman from Siolim through social media posts. An effigy of Aires was burn by protesting women.
Meanwhile Advocate Aires appeared before the Anjuna police station . Police registered statement of Aires. “I have given my detailed statement answering all the queries. I once again reiterate that I have not violated any law whatsoever. The investigation by the police will reveal the truth,” Aires said.
NGO demands arrest of Aires in Siolim lady case, Aires says he is innocent
