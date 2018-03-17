North Goa Planning and Development Authority (NGPDA) has appealed to the land holders of Arpora-Nagoa-Parra planning area to submit the information of their piece of land , building etc. in the NGPDA prescribed format. The data will be used to prepare the map and register showing the present land use for the planning area of Arpora-Nagoa-Parra.

Land use map and register in being prepared by NGPDA for the first time for this area. “ As the authority does not want to cause inconvenience to the people it has decide to refrain from sending its personnel to the peoples residences to survey their plots , lands and building to take measurements of the structure and record the use of the land and instead asked people to submit information voluntarily,” said NGPDA.

Information of the plots including the existing structure with floor wise details has to be submitted to NGPDA by April 17,2018. The forms for the same are made available at corresponding village Panchayats as well as NGPDA office,Panaji.