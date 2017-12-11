The National Green Tribunal has directed 11 states to participate in a meeting to frame a national policy to prevent the “rapid decline” in population of indigenous breeds of cattle across the country.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura governments to be present in the meeting(HT).