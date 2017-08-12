National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directs GCZMA to produce action plan for opening of sluice gates at Mini India Project site.

The NGT on 9th August has passed a two page order relating to remedial measures sought by three villagers of Quelossim in their petition connected with the Mini India project. Based on the site inspection report of the GCZMA, the NGT also highlighted illegal dumping of mud in in the NDZ area.

As the report stated that the circulation of tidal water had ceased due to blocking of sluice gate by this mud the NGT has directed the GCZMA to produce before 18th September an actionfor reopening the sluice gates.

The Mini India Park is a tourist entertainment park proposed by a Pune-based hotels and resort firm in Quelossim.