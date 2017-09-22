Nigerian National Arrested with drugs worth Rs 1.6 lakh at Arambol By Digital Goa - September 22, 2017, 7 :52 pm Anti Narcotic Bureau (ANC) team arrested a Nigerian National with narcotics drugs worth Rs 1.6 lakh at Arambol in Pernem yesterday. Chibuzu Chukwu (38) was found in possession of 30 gram cocaine and 200 grams Ganja. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS EDC registers record profit of Rs 61 Crore Digital Goa - September 22, 2017, 8 :22 pm Space at old secretariat inadequate to house state museum –Sudin Dhavlikar Digital Goa - September 22, 2017, 8 :19 pm Goa to have law for contract and community farming soon – Agriculture Minister Digital Goa - September 22, 2017, 8 :05 pm Nigerian National Arrested with drugs worth Rs 1.6 lakh at Arambol Digital Goa - September 22, 2017, 7 :52 pm