BJP legislator Nilesh Cabral on Wednesday threatened a protest Dharna if those responsible for vandalising graves and Crosses at a Catholic cemetery in his constituency were not arrested before the state assembly’s monsoon session ends.Cabral said ,”These desecrations are a threat to my government.”

“Police have to act quickly and arrest those responsible for it or else I will sit on a dharna outside the Curchorem police station before the assembly session ends,”said the Curchorem legislator. The three-week assembly session begins on July 18.