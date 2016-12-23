The Union Minister of Road Transport, Fishing and Shipping Nitin Gadkari announced nine jetties in Goa, at Old Goa, Banastrim, Borim, Shiroda, Aldona, Bicholim, Cortalim, Raibandar and Durbhat respectively.

“Our government is working for the progress of people from fishing community ,” said Gadkari.

The union minister was in Vasco to inaugurate Cruise Terminal Building at MPT worth 8 .50 crore and RFID Gate Access system worth 12.50 crore on Thursday evening.

Along with this he laid the foundation stone for Ferry Services at Baina worth 25 cr and Fishing Harbour at Khariawaddo, Vasco with estimated cost of 104 crore.