Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar appealed to the students of National Institute of Technology (NIT) to work towards the betterment of the country and free the country from problems related to health, environment, pollution etc. CM also called upon the need to set up projects like Saligao Garbage treatment plant for a clean and green Goa. 65 Btech and 44 Mtech students were awarded degrees during the convocation function held at Rajiv Kala Mandir,Ponda today.