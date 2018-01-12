State Congress today demanded that Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources and River Development should publicly announce and give in writing the decision that expansion of coal handling at MPT will not be allowed. “ Statements of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar are meaningless considering his legacy of U turns. Shipping ministry of Gadkari should announce the decision in writing that they won’t allow expansion of coal handling at MPT,” Congress said.

MPs of Goa failed to utter single word in the Lok Sabha against coal handling in Goa Congress alleged.