Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will arrive in Goa within 8 days to help the state sort out the mining issue informed BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar. Tendulkar met BJP national leaders including Gadkari and Amit Shah to find a solution to the problem along with MP Shripad Naik, Narendra Sawaikar and Minister Sudin Dhavlikar.

“Mines in Goa will remain closed temporarily as per court order,” Tendulkar said.

“Various option including going to the Supreme Court with review petition is on cards,” he informed.

“We discussed and apprised Amit Shah about effects and likely consequences arising out of Mining ban order. He expressed concern and assured to discuss issue with concerned,” said South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar.