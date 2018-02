🎻 First Cover video by Nix Govekar titled HUMSAFAR from BADRINATH KI DULHANIYA.

▪ Sun mere Humsafar Cover by Nix Govekar

▪ Original Singer – Akhil Sachdeva..

🎶 Music by Akhil Sachdeva & Mansheel Gujral

Do Like & share this video and help nurture and promote Goan talent..Regards Nix Govekar