There is no anxiety among Goans on beef issue said BJP leader Vinay Tendulkar while addressing a press briefing about detailed program of National BJP leader Amit Shah’s visit to the state on July 1 and 2. BJP informed that Shah will hold meetings with professionals in the state and also with public representatives like sarpanch, panch, chairpersons and other party office bearers. “We are preparing for 2019 polls,” Tendulkar said. Exuding faith in coalition partners MGP, GF and independents the BJP party state president said, “We have faith in MGP, Goa Forward and independents. They will not betray us. Our Government will continue for 5 years.”