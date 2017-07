Review of all IPB approved projects by Parrikar govt is a victory of Goa Forward. Putting Vani Agro project on hold is also a victory of Goa Forward. New Tenancy act amendment is another feather in the cap of Goa Forward. All demands of Goa Forward are met by this govt says chief spokesperson Trojen D’mello. This govt is not going to compromise on secularism and communal harmony in the state says D’mello