State BJP today exuded confidence that the party candidate at Valpoi, Vishwajeet Rane will create history by winning the elections with a record breaking lead. “Opposition is spreading baseless rumours about differences between old and new BJP workers at Valpoi.

There are no such differences, we are together,” said State BJP President Vinay Tendulkar and General Secretary Sadanand Shet Tanavde while speaking to media persons in the city.

“We are getting very good response in both the constituencies,” Tendulkar added. CM will campaign in Valpoi on August 20 and 21 he informed.

“Both Ravi and his son Roy don’t even know the boundary of Valpoi constituency,” taunted Tanavde.