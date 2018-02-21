There is no drug mafia in Goa, but being a tourist State, drugs are smuggled into Goa for “trade, consumption and transit”, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s written reply tabled in the State Legislative Assembly during Question Hour, on Wednesday, said.

“The drug dealers/suspects involved in narcotic activities operate in a clandestine and well-organised manner. The information about narcotic activities is collected through sources and raids are conducted and the perpetrators of these crimes are arrested,” the reply further stated.