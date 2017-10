The District Magistrate, South has banned entry for heavy vehicles, except vehicles transporting essential goods from 2.00 pm to 10.00 pm on October 7, 10,13, 17 and 21, 2017 due to U-17 FIFA World Cup Matches scheduled at JN Stadium, Fatorda. No entry is identified for heavy vehicles on NH-17 from Pollem Border Check Post towards Canacona-Margao, Vasco/Birla Titan Junction towards Margao Canacona, from Ponda towards Arlem Margao and on Eastern Bypass road.