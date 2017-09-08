Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has announced that no extension will be given for conversion of Persons of Indian Origin Card (PIO) card to Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card on a gratis basis beyond December 31, 2017 and obtaining the machine readable OCI card in lieu of erstwhile handwritten PIO card will be done on payment of full fee after December 31, 2017. As per ICAO, the erstwhile PIO cards will, as it is, become invalid travel documents after October, 2018; therefore it will be necessary upon erstwhile PIO (handwritten) card holders to get machine readable OCI cards before October, 2018.