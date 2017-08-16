In a joint meeting of Collector, SP, Dysp, PI, CCP and others stakeholders it was decided not to allow any fair henceforth in Panaji following HC order.

The furniture stall owners and other vendors have been given 24 hrs to remove their shops “We don’t have any alternate place which can be given to vendors setting shops at the fair,” said CCP commissioner Dipak Desai. The ruckus was witnessed on the footpath of Panaji on the Mandovi River front when CCP workers removed the stalls which were installed as a part of Ashtami Ferry.

The vendors said that they had already paid fees to the CCP which had even given the formal receipts. They questioned why the civic body was taking action against them after accepting the fee and giving proper permission.

“We have been preparing for last 15 days for this fair. Despite giving permission, the CCP has now started demolishing the stalls,” the vendors said as the noisy situation prevailed on the footpath.

CCP Commissioner Dipak Desai initiated the action this morning claiming that the stalls were installed on footpath and also in the parking lots.