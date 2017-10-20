Home News No Labour inspection for low risk establishments News No Labour inspection for low risk establishments By Digital Goa - October 20, 2017, 9 :16 pm The Labour department of Goa government issues notification exempting all low risk establishments from inspection. Henceforth, Labour dept will not conduct their regular inspection of these low risk establishments in the state. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Proposing simultaneous polls without draft bill as basis is dangerous- Shantataram Digital Goa - October 20, 2017, 8 :52 pm Govt. to constitute committee to decide guidelines for awards Team Digital Goa - October 20, 2017, 6 :57 pm Case will be filed against transport department for mishandling burnt documents –CM Digital Goa - October 20, 2017, 4 :17 pm Goa IMA voices concern over delay in forming panel on organ donation Digital Goa - October 20, 2017, 4 :12 pm