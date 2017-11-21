The office of the Chief Registrar of Births and Deaths and Directorate of Planning, Statistics and Evaluation clarified that the RBD Act 1969 and the Goa RBD Rules 1999 do not prescribe any period of limitation as regards the validity of Birth and Death Certificate issued under the above Act/Rules. Section 12 of the said Act provides that the first copy of the Birth/Death Certificate shall be given free of charge to the informant as soon as the registration is completed. Subsequent additional copies may be obtained under Section 17 by any person on payment of fees as prescribed in the Goa RBD Rules 1999.