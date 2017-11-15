CM Parrikar today ruled out possibility of giving permission for expansion of coal handling in Vasco. “We are monitoring air quality index. Presently it is under control and We will still bringing down the pollution level at Vasco, he said. He blamed the Cong govt for signing agreement with Adani and JSW. Nationalisation of rivers not done. Only national importance given to rivers. There is difference he said. Intelligence reports suggests that vested interests are involved in creating coal and river nationalisation issue in the state. Few people can’t digest that govt is running well, says CM.