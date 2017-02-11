Home Breaking News No need to dissolve Assembly but it is up to the Governor... No need to dissolve Assembly but it is up to the Governor to decide says BJP. Cong should be proud that millitary personnel voted in Goa: BJP By Team Digital Goa - February 11, 2017, 9 :58 am No need to dissolve Assembly but it is up to the Governor to decide says BJP. Cong should be proud that millitary personnel voted in Goa: BJP NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - STAY CONNECTED0FansLike440FollowersFollow EDITOR PICKS Govt to launch portal to speed up mining activity in country Team Digital Goa - February 9, 2017, 8 :17 pm Workers protest at Merck’s Goa plant, demand wage revision Team Digital Goa - February 8, 2017, 7 :13 pm The Ridleys have arrived, 674 eggs so far - - February 6, 2017, 10 :37 am Female Voters % Surpass Male Voter % In Goa Team Digital Goa - February 5, 2017, 3 :08 pm