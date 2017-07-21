There is no plan to close any government schools. Primary Schools with even one student will not be closed if no other school exists within 1 km of the locality said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. “Even one teacher costs the government Rs 40,000 to 50,000. So for schools will less students some mechanism will have to be designed.” We plan to bring 3-4 schools together , instead of closing down schools with very little enrolment.

120 government schools have closed in Goa in the last five years. 780 Government Primary Schools are in operation in the State as on date and 322 Government Primary Schools have been closed from the academic year 1988- 89 till date the assembly was informed.

CM also stressed on the need to regulate Pre primary schools to avoid business of education.

“Few schools were closed due to very poor enrolment . Mostly Konkani or Marathi government primary schools were closed as parents put children in English medium schools,” informed CM. But further added that enrolment in vernacular language schools is steadily increasing since last three years.

Quality education is being introduced at government primary schools CM asserted.

“In some cases government schools are providing good education standards even as compared to private schools.”

CM also highlighted programs used by the government to improve the quality of education in government schools.