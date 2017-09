Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today ruled out any politics behind ACB action against Opposition leader Babu Kavlekars . “ACB has prima facie found out disproportionate assets of Kavlekar. We will go as per facts,” said CM.

“Babu need not have to resign till he is proved guilty by the court. There is 500 percent mismatch in his actual assets and the information he submitted to EC,” Parrikar added.