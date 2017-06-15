“We are proud that our activities are referred to as ‘bhagva’ terrorism. We will prove this when time comes,” roared Hindu fundamentalist group representatives at the four-day All India Hindu convention in Goa. “Those who give bad words and slaughter cows will be dealt with severely. Leaders who claim that meat is good for health have lost their minds, such leaders and community should be hanged and the government should deal with them seriously,” demanded speakers at convention held at Ramnathi in Ponda.. “No power can stop us from creating Hindu Rashtra, adopt villages to stop conversions, provide poor Hindus amenities. This will once again bring Hindu Rashtra,”the speakers opined. Hindu leaders from various places across India including Sadhvi Saraswati, Nandakumar Jadhav, Pradip Khemker spoke at the convention today.