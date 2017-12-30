Goa government has issued an order that no processions or demonstrations will be allowed in North Goa district without concerned persons obtaining prior permission from the deputy collectors or SDM.

“Instances of groups of people gathering on the main public roads in various parts of North Goa district for processions and demonstrations, thereby causing huge public inconvenience due to disruption of smooth flow of traffic,” states the order.

The order further points out that there is considerable tourist inflow into the district in view of peak tourist season due to which public might be inconvenienced.