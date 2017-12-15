There is no shortage of beef in Goa, Minister for Animal Husbandry Mauvin Godinho said on Friday. However, he admitted that the state’s only legal abattoir was not running to its full capacity.Godinho was replying to a question from Congress MLA Francisco Silveira in the state legislative assembly.The minister though said that Goa’s only legal slaughterhouse, the Goa Meat Complex, was not able to slaughter adequate number of cattle, due to livestock transport permit issues in neighbouring states.The Congress leader wanted to know whether regular and sufficient beef supply would be ensured by the government.