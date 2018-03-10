BJP Minister Francis D’Souza today asserted that there is no threat to stability of the government. “Nobody is thinking of change in leadership in the government. Statements made by few politicians are just speculation and pressure tactics,” Francis said.
“Three member panel can’t hold cabinet meet. Only CM can hold it,” he added.
