In the Nobel Dialogues held at Kala Academy today the Laureates stressed on the importance of a strong education system which recognizes the importance of science. “Science is a universal agent of truth. It is important not be misguided and careful with your opinions. The foundation training should be robust,” said Prof. Tomas Lindahl.

The Laureates also advised the student to develop endurance as it was the key to success in any scientific discovery. The Nobel Prize Series India 2018 dialogues were held in two sessions, moderated by Dr. Mattias Fyrenius and Dr. K. Vijayraghvan respectively. Prof. Carl Harris, Chairman of Nobel Foundation, Sweden also participated in the first session.

The Noble Dialogue 2018 is available online at https://youtu.be/5H7SEHkSylg