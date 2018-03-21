All the Civil Registrar –cum- sub registrars and District Registrar have been asked by the registration department of Govt of Goa to insist upon taking NOC from Chief Town Planner before registration of any plots which are not as per the Survey plan issued by the survey department or plots which do not have permission for subdivision.

The order is issued in compliance with the Goa Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Act, 2017 which will come into force from tomorrow, March 22.