Traders from North Goa submitted a memorandum to the Chief secretary Dharmendra Sharma at the State Assembly Complex at Porvorim today demanding relaxation of order making installation of fire safety gears compulsory at commercial establishments.

“Trade licenses are not being renewed if fire extinguishers are not installed and NOC from Fire Service Department is not obtained,” said BJP Spokesperson Dattaprasad Naik who led the protesting business owners.

The delegation demanded that the pre-condition of deploying fire safety equipment for renewal of trade licenses be relaxed and renewal may be effected w.e.f. 1st April 2018 onwards.

They also demanded that the time-frame for implementation of the fire safety norms may be extended reasonably i.e. by minimum 90 days.

District Collector, North, through an order issued on Jan 18 had asked all commercial establishments to compulsorily obtain NOC from the fire department starting April 1 and instructed the village panchayats, municipalities and the corporation of city of Panaji(CCP) not to renew or grant new licences unless they obtain the fire clearance.

The move had come following the fire at the Kadamba Transport Corporation (KTC) terminus destroying shops and RTO record rooms.