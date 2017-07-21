Not a single Congress MLA will split- CLP Leader By Team Digital Goa - July 21, 2017, 8 :32 pm Not a single Congress MLA will split. All 16 MLAs are united proves the voting of Rajya Sabha election said Congress Legislative Party leader Babu Kavlekar. ” We are not clear about the confusion with regards to cross voting,” said Babu. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Pedestrian killed at Verna Team Digital Goa - July 21, 2017, 8 :39 pm Not a single Congress MLA will split- CLP Leader Team Digital Goa - July 21, 2017, 8 :32 pm Retired Goan seamen’s pension to be increased to Rs 5000 Team Digital Goa - July 21, 2017, 8 :27 pm Goa MLAs may get another pay hike shortly Team Digital Goa - July 21, 2017, 8 :22 pm