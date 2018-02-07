Noted writer Shridhar Kamat(55) breathed his last at his residence in Margao today. An engineer by profession the prolific writer and poet was ailing with liver cancer. Friends, relatives and well-wishers have been requested to visit the bereaved family till 11 am on February 8 to offer strength. Kamat’s body will then be moved to Goa Medical College and Hospital where it will be used by medical college for educational purpose. He is survived by wife Anju Kamat and two children Harsh and Ashwini Kamat.